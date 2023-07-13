Breaking News
Oil Prices Rise in Early Trading With the Decline in US Inflation

 |  Jul 13, 2023

Oil prices rose in early Asian trading, today, Thursday, after inflation and economic data in the United States raised hopes for a slower pace of the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in the world's largest economy.

Brent crude futures rose 6 cents to $80.17 a barrel.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 4 cents to $75.79.

Yesterday, Wednesday, US data showed that consumer prices rose slightly in June, recording the lowest annual increase in more than two years.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency

