Oil Prices Rise in Early Trading With the Decline in US Inflation
Oil prices rose in early Asian trading, today, Thursday, after inflation and economic data in the United States raised hopes for a slower pace of the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in the world's largest economy.
Brent crude futures rose 6 cents to $80.17 a barrel.
West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 4 cents to $75.79.
Yesterday, Wednesday, US data showed that consumer prices rose slightly in June, recording the lowest annual increase in more than two years.
Source: National Iraqi News Agency