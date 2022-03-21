Business

Oil prices soar on Saudi, Russian supply fears

Al-Araby

Oil prices soared Monday as a weekend attack on Saudi facilities and discussions among European Union members over banning Russian crude raised concerns about global supplies. Top producer Saudi Arabia warned that Yemeni rebel attacks on the kingdom’s oil facilities pose a “direct threat” to global supplies, while Baltic states indicated they would favor an embargo of Russian crude in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The comments propelled crude prices higher, with both Brent and West Texas Intermediate gaining more than seven percent to climb above $110 a barrel. “We saw what happened…

