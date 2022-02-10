Production

Oil prices steady as investors eye U.S.-Iran nuclear talks

|

Published by

Reuters UK

By Florence Tan SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices were mixed on Thursday, after rallying on an unexpected drop in U.S. crude inventories in the previous session, as investors await the outcome of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks that could add crude supplies quickly to global markets. Brent crude futures slid 10 cents, or 0.1%, to $91.45 a barrel at 0130 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $89.74 a barrel, up 8 cents. Robust demand recovery from the coronavirus pandemic has kept global oil supplies snug, with inventories at key fuel hubs globally hovering at multi-year lows. U.S. crude …

Read More