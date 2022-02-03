Breaking News
Oil prices take a breather as OPEC+ sticks to output plans

 |  Feb 3, 2022
Reuters UK

By Roslan Khasawneh SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices eased on Thursday following weak U.S. payrolls data and some profit taking, but remained underpinned by tight supply as OPEC+ producers stuck to planned moderate output increases. Brent crude fell 37 cents, or 0.4%, to $89.10 a barrel by 0127 GMT, after rising 31 cents on Wednesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 54 cents, or 0.6%, at $87.72 a barrel, having gained 6 cents the previous day. “This morning’s dip might be a result of the shockingly low U.S. ADP employment print last night, but we believe the supply squeeze may driv…

