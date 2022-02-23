Breaking News
 |  | 

Production

Oil pulls back on view western sanctions on Russia won’t choke supply

 |  Feb 23, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Reuters UK

By Sonali Paul MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Oil prices took a breather on Wednesday after surging to seven-year highs in the previous session as it became clear the first wave of U.S. and European sanctions on Russia for sending troops into eastern Ukraine would not disrupt oil supply. At the same time, the potential return of more Iranian crude to the market, with Tehran and world powers close to reviving a nuclear agreement, also kept a lid on prices, which hit seven-year highs in the previous session. Brent crude fell 13 cents, or 0.1%, to $96.71 a barrel at 0142 GMT, after soaring as high as $99….

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

February 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28  

General


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services