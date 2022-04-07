Breaking News
 |  | 

Business

Oil rises from 3-week low as supply concerns linger

 |  Apr 7, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Reuters UK

By Ahmad Ghaddar LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Thursday from a three-week low touched in the previous session after consuming nations announced a huge release of oil from emergency reserves, as worries over tight supplies still clouded the market outlook. Brent crude futures climbed $1.05 or 1.%, to $102.12 a barrel at 0921 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 86 cents, or 0.9%, to $97.09 a barrel. Both benchmarks plunged more than 5% in the previous session and hit their lowest closing levels since March 16. International Energy Agency member countries on We…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

April 2022
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Foreign Affairs


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services