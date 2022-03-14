Breaking News
Oil Slides On Russia-Ukraine Talks, China Covid Lockdowns; U.S. Gas Prices Hold at $4.325 Per Gallon

 |  Mar 14, 2022
The Street

By Martin Baccardax Progress in Russia Ukraine talks, a boost in U.S drilling and new Covid restrictions in China has oil on the back foot again Monday. U.S. oil prices fell sharply Monday, following on from the worst week for crude prices since November, as investors reacted to reports of progress in talks between Russia and Ukraine a new surge in Covid infections in China. Market volatility remains elevated, however, and a weekend missile strike near the U.S. consulate in the city of Irbil, in norther Iraq, for which Iran claimed responsibility, and the suspension of talks between Washington…

