Breaking News
 |  | 

Production

Oil Surges On Russian Import Ban Talks; US Braces For Record High Gas Prices

 |  Mar 7, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
The Street

By Martin Baccardax With WTI crude testing $125 per barrel amid talks of a ban on imported Russian crude, U.S. gas prices are set to surpass their all-time high of $4.103 per gallon later this week. Global oil prices surged to the highest levels since the financial crisis Monday, with Brent crude briefly testing $140 per barrel, as world leaders extended talks on banning crude imports from Russia following last week’s invasion of Ukraine. Average U.S. gasoline prices, meanwhile, topped $4 a gallon for the first time since 2008 heading into the beginning of the week, and are now within touching…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

March 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Foreign Affairs


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services