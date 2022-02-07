Production

Oil turns higher on fears of tight supply, shrugging off U.S.-Iran talks

Reuters UK

By Yuka Obayashi TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday, reversing earlier losses, as investors kept bullish sentiment on expectations that global supply would remain tight as demand picks up and shrugged off signs of progress in the U.S.-Iran nuclear talks. “Investors scooped up short-term profits on the news suggesting progress in the U.S.-Iran nuclear talks, but fresh buying kicked in again after the technical corrections as global supply is expected to stay tight,” said Tatsufumi Okoshi, a senior economist at Nomura Securities. U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration on Friday restor…

