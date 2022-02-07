Breaking News
 |  | 

Production

Oil turns higher on fears of tight supply, shrugging off U.S.-Iran talks

 |  Feb 7, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Reuters UK

By Yuka Obayashi TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday, reversing earlier losses, as investors kept bullish sentiment on expectations that global supply would remain tight as demand picks up and shrugged off signs of progress in the U.S.-Iran nuclear talks. “Investors scooped up short-term profits on the news suggesting progress in the U.S.-Iran nuclear talks, but fresh buying kicked in again after the technical corrections as global supply is expected to stay tight,” said Tatsufumi Okoshi, a senior economist at Nomura Securities. U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration on Friday restor…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

February 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28  

General


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services