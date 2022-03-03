Production

Oil Weakens On Iran Prospects, Gold Steady – OANDA

ValueWalk

OANDA – Stocks edge lower, No surprises from Day 2 of Powell, Oil weakens on Iran prospects, Gold steady, Bitcoin rally exhausted Q4 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more US stocks went on a bumpy ride as investors continue to trade off every incremental update with the Ukraine-Russia conflict and following a wrath of mixed US economic data. Stocks were under pressure early after a French official said President Macron’s conversation with Vladimir Putin did not provide any reason to be optimistic that we could see a de-escalation/ceasefire. Wall Street was disappointed after the ISM Se…

