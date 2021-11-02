OKEx launches CME-like portfolio margin system for the crypto industry

Press Release

|

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OKEx has announced the launch of a new advanced trading mode for professional and institutional traders — portfolio margin — as part of its efforts to build the world’s most powerful trading platform for crypto traders. The new trading mode is available on the platform’s web and API versions for high-volume traders as of today, Nov. 1.

Portfolio margin on OKEx is designed for high-volume professional traders, including market makers and institutions, looking to substantially reduce their capital requirements. The mode offers traders — and especially market makers for cryptocurrency futures and options — significantly reduced margin calculation. Notably, OKEx sees this new feature as a way to address the current problem of fragmented liquidity across crypto options markets.

A risk management system similar to portfolio margin — standardized portfolio analysis of risk, or SPAN — was first pioneered for traditional finance participants by the world’s largest derivatives exchange, CME Group. With the release of the new portfolio margin mode on OKEx, the platform is leading the way in the cryptocurrency industry by introducing this powerful tool for capital efficiency enhancement and risk management.

OKEx’s version of this trading mode stands out from competitors by allowing for multiple-currency portfolio margining — meaning that a trader can open derivatives positions with significantly reduced margin requirements across multiple currencies at the same time.

With its new portfolio margin mode, alongside industry leading liquidity, OKEx is showing its commitment to providing the most advanced tools and best possible trading experience for its customers.

About OKEx

Founded in 2017, OKEx is one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency spot and derivatives exchanges. OKEx has innovatively adopted blockchain technology to reshape the financial ecosystem and offers some of the most diverse and sophisticated products, including our recently launched DeFi ecosystem and NFT Marketplace.

Trusted by more than 20 million users in over 180 regions across the globe, its mission is to empower every individual through the promotion and advancement of cryptocurrencies globally.

Andrea Leung

andrea.leung@okex.com