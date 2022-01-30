General

One arrest made over Baghdad airport attack: security source

|

Published by

Al-Araby

Iraqi security forces on Sunday arrested a suspect believed to be involved in the recent missile attack on the Baghdad international airport. “The suspect was arrested a security checkpoint in the Sarha area, north of the Diyala governorate,” according to a report by The New Arab’s Arabic-language service Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, which cited a security source quoted by local Iraqi media outlets. The report added that the detainee was being interrogated. No further information was given. Local security forces had previously announced that they had an “important lead” regarding the perpetrators behin…

Read More