One of suspected killers of Saudi journalist Khashoggi arrested in France

 |  Dec 7, 2021
Reuters

By Alain Acco and Tassilo Hummel PARIS (Reuters) – One of the suspected killers of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was arrested at Roissy airport near Paris on Tuesday as he was about to board a flight to Riyadh, a police source and a judicial source said. The arrest came just days after French President Emmanuel Macron held face-to-face talks in Saudi Arabia with de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, becoming the first major Western leader to visit the kingdom since Khashoggi’s murder. “I welcome the arrest of one of Jamal’s killers today in #France,” his fiancee Hatice Cengiz sai…

