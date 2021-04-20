One Year After COVID-19 Global Lockdown, Medical Panel Discusses Pandemic Impact on Patients with Underlying Conditions and the Need to Prioritize Chronic Diseases in the Future

The dialogue, titled, “Investing in the Patient Journey: NCDs and COVID-19 beyond the Pandemic,” will feature remarks from both public and private sector stakeholders and global health leaders, to highlight the fact that health systems have been strained by COVID-19, and patients with noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) have faced a double burden of care and treatment for their underlying conditions while being most at-risk for COVID-19 related complications. The session will be moderated by journalist Michelle Kosinski, with keynote remarks from Dr. Jeremy Veillard, Senior Health Specialist, Latin America and the Caribbean at the World Bank, and additional participation by: Mr. Menassie Taddese, President, Emerging Markets at Viatris; Ms. Helen McGuire

Global Program Leader, Noncommunicable Diseases at PATH; Mr. Praveen Pardeshi, Global Program Coordinator at The Defeat-NCD Partnership at The United Nations Institute for Training and Research; Dr. Linda Bedran, Head of Corporate Affairs, Emerging Markets at Viatris; and Mr. Kawaldip Sehmi, CEO at the International Alliance of Patients’ Organizations.

“As we have surpassed the one-year mark of living with COVID-19, it remains as important as ever to continue to support health systems from being overstrained and those patients most impacted by them when they do,” said BCIU President & CEO Peter Tichansky. “Investing in healthcare infrastructure expands access to care and services to those who need it the most, such as those most at-risk for severe complications of COVID-19. This pandemic has reinforced that health security is national security, and more resilient health systems and continuous innovation is needed so that the world can move beyond this pandemic and prepare for the next one,” Tichansky said.

“The pressures brought about by the pandemic have disrupted and delayed diagnoses and treatments of many individuals with non-communicable diseases (NCDs),” said Menassie Taddese, President, Emerging Markets at Viatris. “People living with NCDs are at higher risk of severe COVID-19-related illness and death, based on 4 key NCDs and 5 NCD risk factors. This reminded us that only by building access to high-quality and affordable healthcare, can we combat these unprecedented public health, economic, and social crisis, threatening the lives and livelihoods of millions.” Prior to the pandemic and according to the WHO Strategic Response to NCD document published from 2018, every US$1 invested in NCD prevention and control, yielded a return of US$7 by 2030. “However now due to the pandemic, these resource allocations to NCD treatment and prevention are even more critical for safeguarding against COVID-19 and to support the stabilization of health systems and financial economies. Through strong partnerships with local governments, health institutions and NGOs, we can play an effective part in improving a patient’s journey and their treatment pathway in the near and long-term, which also includes their prevention plans. This is Viatris’ mission; by helping individuals to gain healthier, happier lives, we also hope to help their nations grow and prosper,” Taddese said.

The virtual panel discussion is on the record, open press, and members of the public can register for free at the link here: https://bciu.zohobackstage.com/WBIMFLIFESCIENCESInvestinginthePatientJourneyNCDsandCOVID-19beyondthePandemic

About BCIU

The Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU) is a nonprofit organization of experts, educators, and advisors working to expand international trade and commerce for businesses and governments around the world. BCIU is deeply connected and trusted by approximately 200 member companies, including many global multinationals, and maintains an unparalleled network of government relationships in every corner of the world. For sixty-five years, they have believed in progress and shaping the future by addressing some of the most complex global challenges, from global health to cybersecurity to agricultural sustainability. Through bespoke, transformative services, BCIU provides ways for its partners to deepen economic cooperation and enhance global growth across markets.

About Viatris

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) is a new kind of healthcare company, empowering people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life. We provide access to medicines, advance sustainable operations, develop innovative solutions and leverage our collective expertise to connect more people to more products and services through our one-of-a-kind Global Healthcare Gateway®. Formed in November 2020, Viatris brings together scientific, manufacturing and distribution expertise with proven regulatory, medical and commercial capabilities to deliver high-quality medicines to patients in more than 165 countries and territories. Viatris’ portfolio comprises more than 1,400 approved molecules across a wide range of therapeutic areas, spanning both non-communicable and infectious diseases, including globally recognized brands, complex generic and branded medicines, a growing portfolio of biosimilars and a variety of over-the-counter consumer products. With a global workforce of approximately 45,000, Viatris is headquarter in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai in China and Hyderabad in India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on Twitter at @ViatrisInc, LinkedIn and YouTube.

