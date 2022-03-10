Breaking News
Only Turkey can bridge the NATO-Russian divide. Here’s why

In the words of Mesut Ozil, a German football star of Turkish origins, “I am German when we win, but I am an immigrant when we lose”. A number of striking parallels can be drawn between the saying and Turkey’s situation vis-a-vis the country’s relations with the West and NATO. When Russia’s aggression and threats peak against the West, engagement with Turkey takes on a different form, rhetorically transmuted into “a valuable NATO ally”, a steadfast partner and an essential partner in regional security. When Turkey needs its allies’ help however, NATO is more likely to play ostrich than not. Th…

