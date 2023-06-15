Business

OPEC celebrates 60th anniversary, recalls successful journey

Secretary General of Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Haitham Al-Ghais, hailed Thursday the historic role of the five founding member states on occasion of the organization's 60th anniversary.

Al-Ghais spoke to KUNA about the momentous establishing meeting that took place in Baghdad, where the founding members' sagacity laid the foundations for an organization that went on to be a pillar of the energy market.

This, stated Al-Ghais, is an opportunity for all members to reflect upon OPEC's exceptional journey and celebrate its successful endeavors.

The Secretary General spoke of the virtues of collaborative work saying that unity is a source of power.

The organization's main objective is to stabilize the oil market, benefit both oil producing and consuming countries alike, and support global economic growth, clarified Al-Ghais.

He went on to say that the organization's 60th anniversary is an opportunity to renew commitment to principles, and recall its inspiring history.

Taking part in the OPEC celebrations are Oil and Energy Ministers of member states as well as Ministers from non-OPEC oil producing countries and a number of high officials within the oil and energy sectors.

The OPEC 60th anniversary celebration meant to take place in 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

OPEC was established by Kuwait, Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Iraq, on September 14 in 1960.

Alongside founding members, the organization currently includes Libya, UAE, Algeria, Nigeria, Angola, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea and Congo.

Source: Kuwait News Agency