OPEC names Kuwait oil executive as secretary general

 Jan 4, 2022
Top oil producing countries on Monday picked Kuwaiti oil executive Haitham al-Ghais as the next secretary general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Al-Ghais, who was Kuwait’s OPEC governor from 2017 to June 2021, serves as a deputy managing director of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC). His decades of experience in the industry include stints in Beijing and London for the state oil corporation. OPEC said in a statement that al-Ghais was appointed by acclamation and will take up his three-year post on August 1. He will replace Nigeria’s Mohammed Barkindo, who…

