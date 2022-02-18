General

OPEC+ would seek to bring Iran into oil supply deal

Al-Araby

OPEC+ will work to integrate Iran into its oil supply-limiting accord should agreement be reached on reviving its nuclear deal with world powers, sources close to the group said, seeking to avoid market share competition that could hit prices. A successful outcome to the talks could lift U.S. sanctions on Iran’s exports, according to the International Energy Agency, potentially bringing 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) of Iranian oil back into the market. That could ease tight global supply and take some heat out of a rally that has taken benchmark prices to just a few dollars short of $100 a…

