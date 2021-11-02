Opening of Guangxi Day for China Pavilion of Expo 2020 Dubai, three highlights draw wide attention

NANNING, China, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — With the theme of “Splendid Guangxi – Opportunity, Innovation and Cooperation”, Guangxi Day for China Pavilion of Expo 2020 Dubai (“Guangxi Day”) was officially opened on November 1. The opening ceremony has four parts: remarks by leaders, online visit, Launching Ceremony of Guangxi Day and “Guangxi Product Promotion Along the Silk Road” China (UAE) International Commodity Online Exhibition, and project-signing section. Liu Hongwu, Vice Governor of Guangxi, and H.E. Mr. Ali Obaid Ali Alyabhouni Aldhaheri, Ambassador of the UAE to China, attended the event and delivered remarks. Chen Jian’an, Vice Chairman of CCPIT, and H.E. Mr. Juma Mohammad Al Kait, Assistant Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Economy for Foreign Trade Affairs, addressed the ceremony online.

Three highlights are presented:

First, Guangxi’s story is presented with rich and colorful exhibitions. The “Splendid Guangxi” exhibition was presented at the China Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, by which investment environment, economic development, system innovation, folk customs, cultural tourism of Guangxi were displayed through pictures, videos, and physical exhibitions.

Second, business opportunities in Guangxi are to be shared, with pragmatic economic and trade matching programs. On Guangxi Day, the “Guangxi Product Promotion Along the Silk Road” Online Exhibition was launched to promote trade and investment between Guangxi and countries and regions along the Belt and Road. This event organized more than 100 companies through online exhibition, online promotion, online negotiation, and targeted matching of supply and demand free of contact. More than 50 categories of products are displayed. At least one negotiation meeting is arranged each day, where interested traders and exhibitors conduct “one-to-one” online negotiation. Special “cloud” negotiation and matching meetings were also conducted by industry and stage for companies online.

Third, Zhuang ethnicity in Guangxi is presented with wonderful cultural performances. On Guangxi Day, cultural performances fully reflecting Zhuang ethnicity in Guangxi were held, such as folk songs and dances by performers in Zhuang costumes, classical instrumental performances performed with unique Zhuang musical instruments, acrobatic performances dominated by Zhuang bronze drums, and performances of singing original folk songs. The unique performance has attracted so extensive attention that the relevant videos have been streamed online and viewed more than one million times.

(The event is sponsored by CCPIT Guangxi Committee and organized by Guangxi CA Panorama Group)

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1675188/Ambassador_UAE_China_delivered_online_remarks.jpg