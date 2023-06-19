General

Othman: The Is Dissatisfaction With The Kurdistan Region Towards The Blocs Of The State Administration Coalition

Independent Kurdish politician Mahmoud Othman confirmed the existence of "dissatisfaction" with the Kurdistan region towards the blocs of the State Administration Coalition for not adhering to what was agreed upon before the formation of the current government.

Othman said in a statement to the National Iraqi News Agency / NINA /: "The MPs of the State Administration Coalition in Parliament did not abide by what was agreed upon before the formation of the current government, and this was evident during the approval of the federal budget, and as a result, the Kurdistan region will depend on the implementation of the budget by taking a reaction and stance towards Baghdad and the state administration coalition blocs.

He explained: "The relationship of the leaders of the Kurdistan region with Prime Minister Muhammad al-Sudani is good, but with some political blocs is not good because it evaded political agreements."

Othman pointed out: "there are problems around the oil and gas law, and it is necessary to approve it soon to resolve the differences between Baghdad and the region," noting: "The approval of this law will contribute to solving many current problems."

He continued: "The legislation of this law is part of the political agreement before the formation of the current government," pointing out: "The Kurdish parties also have problems with each other, old and new, and this matter affects the region and its problems with Baghdad."

Source: National Iraqi News Agency