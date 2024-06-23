Our youth team leaves for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to participate in (Al-Diyar Al-Arabi) West Asia Championship



Baghdad: The delegation of our youth team left Baghdad, at dawn on Sunday, heading to the city of Taif in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to participate in the (Al-Diyar Al-Arabi) West Asia Championship for youth teams, whose matches will begin on the 25th of this month.

Our team will play its first match in the tournament against the Jordanian team on the twenty-sixth of this month, then it will meet the Albanian team on the twenty-eighth, and conclude its group matches by facing its Lebanese counterpart on the 30th of the same month.

Source:National Iraqi News Agency