Over 28,000 Visitors To Pyramids, 3,700 To Citadel During Eid Al-Adha



The archaeological sites and museums across Egypt have witnessed a significant influx of visitors during the first three days of Eid al-Adha.

According to an official statement, a substantial number of visitors flocked to museums and archaeological sites over the past three days of Eid. The Giza Pyramids alone saw 28,500 visitors, divided as follows: 8,000 on the first day, 10,500 on the second day, and 10,000 on the third day. Meanwhile, the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir welcomed around 10,000 visitors.

The Citadel area had about 3,700 visitors, the Graeco-Roman Museum in Alexandria saw 3,700 visitors, and the Prince Mohamed Ali Palace in Manial had 570 visitors. Additionally, the Museum of Islamic Art received 213 visitors, and the Coptic Museum had 410 visitors.

Dr. Mohamed Ismail Khaled, the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, stated that the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, represented by the Supreme Council of Antiquities, formed an operations room from various sectors of the cou

ncil to monitor work and receive visitors at different museums and archaeological sites nationwide during the Eid al-Adha holiday, which continues until next Saturday.

The Secretary-General added that this operations room has taken all necessary security measures and ensured the constant presence of antiquities inspectors and museum curators at all archaeological sites and museums during visiting hours. This ensures smooth operations and addresses any obstacles that might hinder visitors from enjoying their visits.

He noted that this comes in light of the supervisory and organizational role of the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and the significant influx of visitors to Egyptian museums and archaeological sites, particularly Egyptians, during Eid al-Adha. This provides an opportunity for visitors to enjoy the holiday and learn about their ancient civilization up close.

Source: State Information Service Egypt