Breaking News
 |  | 

General

Pakistan border fencing team attacked in Balochistan

 |  Mar 27, 2020

Unidentified assailants have attacked Pakistani military team fencing border in southwestern Balochistan province and killed two security personnel, local media reported.

Reports quoting official sources said that assailants opened fire on the personnel of Frontier Corps (FC) when they were inspecting work on erecting a fence along the border in Mand area of the province.

Two soldiers lost their lives and four others suffered injuries. The injured FC personnel included a senior officer. The Assistant commissioner of the area said the FC personnel returned fire.

In September last year, Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa Commander of the Southern Command said that fencing of the border with Iran is continuing apace as 30 kilometers of the construction work had been completed so far.

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency – IRNA   

Advertisement

Calendar

March 2020
M T W T F S S
« Feb    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services