Pakistan border fencing team attacked in Balochistan

Unidentified assailants have attacked Pakistani military team fencing border in southwestern Balochistan province and killed two security personnel, local media reported.

Reports quoting official sources said that assailants opened fire on the personnel of Frontier Corps (FC) when they were inspecting work on erecting a fence along the border in Mand area of the province.

Two soldiers lost their lives and four others suffered injuries. The injured FC personnel included a senior officer. The Assistant commissioner of the area said the FC personnel returned fire.

In September last year, Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa Commander of the Southern Command said that fencing of the border with Iran is continuing apace as 30 kilometers of the construction work had been completed so far.

