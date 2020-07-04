General

Pakistan decides to open more border points with Iran to boost trade

— In a new move, the government of Pakistan has decided to open four new border crossings with the Islamic Republic of Iran to expand trade and border exchanges in accordance with health protocols.

The decision to keep the Gabd, Mand, Katagar and Chedgi borders open from morning to evening was taken on the recommendation of a meeting held at the National Command and Operation Centre.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior, the Inspector General Frontier Corps Balochistan (South), Turbat and the Director General Federal Investigation Agency, Islamabad had been informed about the development.

“Gabd, Mand, Katagar and Chedgi borders will remain open 7 days a week from morning till evening as per the mutually agreed timings between both countries with effect from July 5 only for trade (imports and exports) and unlimited number of trucks will be allowed while ensuring all COVID-19 related SOPs and protocols.”

On December 9, during a seventh meeting of Iran-Pakistan trade committee in Zahedan, the Pakistani side had announced that the government would set up four border markets with Iran to conduct trade and improve the livelihoods of border residents.

Pakistan’s decision to open new border crossings with Iran comes at a time when both sides have already reopened the Taftan (Mirjavah) border crossing seven days a week to expand border trade between the two countries.

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hassan Rouhani, in a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on May 10, had said that the opening of the border markets of the two countries would lead to the development of Tehran-Islamabad trade relations.

During a meeting with Pakistan’s new ambassador to Iran, Rahim Hayat Qureshi on June 24, the President called for reopening of Iran-Pakistan borders and urged implementation of bilateral agreements.

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency – IRNA