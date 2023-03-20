Foreign Affairs

Pakistan National Assembly speaker congratulates New Iranian Year

Tehran, IRNA – Speaker of Pakistan's National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf congratulated the Iranian nation and government on the occasion of New Year (Nowruz) and the beginning of the new solar year, and said that his country always stands by its Iranian brothers under all circumstances.

"Pakistani Speaker of the National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf congratulated the arrival of the ancient Nowruz, which promises spring, the season of freshness, and the message of friendship and promotion of brotherhood, to the government and the nation of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the countries of the Nowruz area," the public Relations office of Pakistan National Assembly announced in a statement on Monday.

The Pakistani speaker said that Pakistan and its people are proud to be neighbors with Iran and enjoy strong and long-standing relations.

"The nation and parliament of Pakistan share the joy of Nowruz with their Iranian brothers and sisters and are proud that both countries always strongly support each other in difficult situations as well as in regional and international forums," Ashraf said in the statement.

He reiterated that Pakistan and Iran are two friendly and brotherly countries together in happiness and sadness and "we always support Iran in the region and the world".

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency - IRNA