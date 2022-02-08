Peloton, Meta, Nvidia, Take-Two and Stock Markets – Five Things You Must Know

General

By Martin Baccardax Stock futures edge higher, with earnings, inflation in focus; Peloton shares slide amid report CEO john Foley will step down; Meta shares extend slide as early investor Peter Thiel leaves board; Nvidia shares slip after dumping $40 billion Arm takeover from Softbank and Take-Two shares slide after Q3 revenue miss Here are five things you must know for Tuesday, February 8: 1. — Stock Futures Edge Higher, With Earnings, Inflation in FocusU.S. equity futures edged higher Tuesday, while oil prices eased from their recent seven-year peak, as investors continue ride a solid four…

