Petroleum minister follows up on gas consumption amidst hot weather



Minister of Petroleum and Mineral resources Tarek el-Molla held a plenary meeting Sunday at the National Energy Control Centre NECC at the Egyptian Natural Gas Company (GASCO).

According to a press release issued by the ministry, Molla followed up the conditions of gas consumption in given the hot weather wave the country is witnessing now.

According to the ministry’s press release, the participants reviewed various scenarios and means to deal with the hot weather conditions.

Source: State Information Service Egypt