Petroleum Ministry: Petrojet Signed Contracts Worth EGP 139 Billion in 2023

The Petroleum and Mineral Resources Ministry announced Friday 15/3/2024 that the Petroleum Projects and Technical Consultations Company PETROJET managed to seal contracts worth EGP 139 billion in 2023. Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Tarek El Molla, said that the petroleum sector has a strong leadership entity that represents strong executive capabilities, vision, conscious leadership, and cadres that make it a strong supporter in accelerating the implementation of projects. The Minister stressed that PETROJET deserved the trust it gained with the work results it provided in various projects locally, regionally and globally, especially since it succeeded in maximizing the local component in the projects. PETROJET also exports specialized equipment for petroleum projects abroad, which bears the slogan 'Made in Egypt.' Source: State Information Service Egypt