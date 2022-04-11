Breaking News
Pizza, dancing, chores: Flatmates say 73-year age gap is no problem

 |  Apr 11, 2022
DPA

One house mate cuts up the pizza into little pieces and gets rid of the crust as his 101-year-old friend has trouble chewing these days. She is 101, he is 28 and they have been living together for 10 months now. They set up their Berlin house share at a time when both of their lives were changing. Agnes Jeschke had spent the past 50 years living in a small flat in a neighbourhood in south Berlin. Amir Farahani fled to Germany from Iran, fearing for his life due to his homosexuality. He came alone, forced to leave his family behind. He was searching for a flat, a difficult challenge in Berlin w…

