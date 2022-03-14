General

PKN Orlen prepared in case Russian oil will be sanctioned – CEO

(Reuters) – Poland’s largest refiner PKN Orlen is prepared for the possibility Russian crude will be sanctioned, the company’s chief executive Daniel Obajtek said on Monday. “We have been diversifying our supplies all the time. We are fully prepared, same as we were in 2019. If there will be a decision to generally impose sanctions (on Russian oil), we can do that at any time. We are secured,” Obajtek said. Speaking at a site in the northern Polish city of Gdansk where the refiner received 130,000 tonnes of North Sea oil, Obajtek said the company has placed orders that guarantee the refinery’s…

