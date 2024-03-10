MENU

PM Heads to St. Catherine to Follow up Final Stages of Great Transfiguration Project

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli headed, on Sunday 10/03/2024, to Saint Catherine to follow up the final stages of development projects in the site of the Great Transfiguration Project which aims to turn the sacred mountainous area into a spiritual shrine and a destination for mountain, medical and environmental tourism. The project aims at re-planning the city and protecting it as a natural reserve. Sustainable development standards are taken into consideration while implementing the project. Source: State Information Service Egypt

