PM inspects Zaytuna’s residential neighborhood in Saint Catherine

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli Sunday took a tour of the residential neighborhood project in Zaytuna area, which is carried out as a part of the underway development project of the "Great Transfiguration" in Saint Catherine city. Madbouli was accompanied by Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad, Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities Assem el Gazzar, Minister of Local Development Hisham Amna, Minister of Civil Aviation Mohamed Abbas Helmy, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Issa, South Sinai Governor Khaled Fouda alongside a host of officials. The premier inspected a building in Zaytuna's residential neighborhood and its fully furnished units, hailing the designs of the units that are harmonized with the surrounding environment. The Minister of Housing submitted the blueprint of the project that entails turning the site into a spiritual spot comprising the mountains located in the environs of the sacred valley, noting that the project aims to create a global destination for spiritual and medical tourism. The Housing Ministry is tasked with carrying out the project - through Central Agency For Reconstruction and financing provided by the New Urban Communities Authority - at a total cost of 10 billion pounds, Gazzar said. Zaytuna's residential neighborhood will be a green one, Gazzar said, noting that a decision has been issued to switch all public transport vehicles there to be electric, setting up three charging stations alongside dedicating 11-kilometer long lanes for bikers and passersby. Meanwhile, head of the Central Agency For Reconstruction said Zaytuna's housing project seeks accommodating the expected increase in the population density in Saint Catherine city following its development. The project comprises constructing 21 housing complexes including 546 housing units with areas ranging between 100 and 230 square meters, the head of agency said, adding that the project entails setting up inclusive services like a school, mosque, church and stores. Source: State Information S ervice Egypt