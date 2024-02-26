PM praises Sharm el Sheikh for winning safest destination award

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, praised the city of Sharm El-Sheikh for winning the award for the safest tourist destination to visit in the world. Major General Khaled Fouda, Governor of South Sinai, also won the 'AFASU' Golden Award for the best governor and leader for development of a tourist city in the world, 'Man of the Year," as part of the African Asian Union 'AFASU' Gold Awards. The Prime Minister stressed that this award comes as a culmination of the efforts of various state agencies, in cooperation with the South Sinai Governorate, over the past period, to develop and advance the city of Sharm El-Sheikh, to be an icon of Egyptian tourism and a destination for international conferences. The efforts exerted aimed to transform Sharm El Sheikh into a smart, green city, through the solidarity of all concerned parties in the country, through the implementation of a large number of infrastructure and service projects that were planned and implemented on sustainable foundations, in addition to implemen ting measures to preserve biodiversity. This award also comes in honor of Major General Khaled Fouda, in appreciation of his work in serving the sustainable development and tourism development of the governorate. Dr. Mostafa Madbouly also confirmed that this international award also honors everyone who contributed with all diligent effort and sincerity in order to develop this tourist city from all sectors of the state, pointing out that what has been accomplished in this city is considered a living model that the state seeks to achieve in various Egyptian cities. Source: State Information Service Egypt