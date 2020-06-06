Legal Matters

Police discovers over 2,000 kg narcotics in SE Iran

Commander of the Border Guards of the Islamic Republic of Iran Police Brigadier-General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi announced on Saturday the discovery of more than 2 tons of various narcotics in Sistan and Baluchistan borders, southeast of Iran.

Brigadier-General Goudarzi said that the border guards of Sistan and Baluchistan got tip-off about large drug trafficking gang activities and their planning to import drugs into the Mirjaveh border area. Immediately, the border and operational teams went to the area with full equipment to intercept trafficking by intensified coverage of the area.

During the successful operation, police seized two Toyota vehicles in which 2,275 kilograms of various drugs, including 2,200 kilograms of opium and 75 kilograms of hashish, were placed.

Brigadier-General Goudarzi added that, not only will the border guards make the borders unsafe for the activities of smugglers but also they will deal decisively with any violation of the Islamic Republic of Iran borders.

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency – IRNA