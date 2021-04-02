Pomerantz Law Firm Announces Service of Legal Action Against Former Officers of NMC Health plc

NEW YORK, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Pomerantz Law Firm Announces to: Prasanth Manghat and Prashanth Shenoy, former officers of NMC Health plc.

A Court Order has been entered allowing alternate service of process upon you. You are hereby summoned to respond to the Complaint filed against you in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, captioned Hashem v. NMC Health plc, Prasanth Manghat, Khalifa Bin Butti, Prashanth Shenoy, H.J. Mark Tompkins, and B.R. Shetty, Case Number 2:20-cv-02303-CBM-MAA. Copies of the written summons and Complaint have been emailed to email addresses identified as yours, and also are available on the Court’s public docket. Additional copies can be sent to you or your counsel upon request by contacting Plaintiffs’ Counsel, whose name and contact information is:

Jared M. Schneider, Esq.

POMERANTZ LLP

10 South LaSalle Street, Suite 3505

Chicago, Illinois 60603

Telephone: (312) 377-1181

Email: jschneider@pomlaw.com

Pursuant to Court Order dated March 25, 2021, within twenty-one (21) days from the date of this press release, you must answer the Complaint filed in this case or move for relief under Rule 12 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. You must serve your answer or motion on Plaintiffs’ Counsel and must file your answer or motion with the Court. If you fail to do so, judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

888-476-6529 ext. 7980