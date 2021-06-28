Practically Launches Summer Workshop in Middle East With Four Highly-Engaging Online Courses For Kids

– Part of the proceeds collected will be donated towards Covid-19 relief efforts in India

DUBAI, U.A.E, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Practically, a leading experiential learning app, designed to make learning immersive and increase retention in STEM subjects for students of class 6 to 12, has announced the launch of a four week long Summer Workshop for students in the Middle East. The workshop will consist of four highly engaging online courses in Scratch Programming, YouTube Pro, Chess, and Robotics to keep students effectively occupied during their summer vacation. The carefully crafted courses guided by highly qualified teachers will enable students to develop new interests and enhance their skill set, equipping them for the jobs of the future, keeping in mind global industry trends.

The YouTube Pro course will help students learn how to start and run their own YouTube channel. They will be able to create high-quality videos and learn how to post, optimize videos with right titles, descriptions, tags and thumbnails.

The Chess course will explain the rules of the game and help students improve through interactive online lessons by international players and national chess coaches. Students will learn openings, endgames, strategy and tactics to master their chess skills.

The Robotics course aims to train students in building a smart bulb which can be controlled using Google voice assistant. Students will learn all about various software and equipment, which will help in understanding the recent technologies in automation.

The Scratch Programming course will focus on educating students in how to think computationally. Students can design and create games and applications using Scratch Programming. Not only will students use the technology in their lives, but also gain digital confidence and get inspired to create new games and apps.

Course name Start date YouTube Pro 7 July Chess 7 July Robotics 15 July Scratch Programming 15 July

Commenting on the launch of the Practically Summer Workshop, Mr. Subbarao Siddabattula, Founder & CEO, Practically said, “We are elated to launch Practically Summer Workshop in the Middle East and provide students an engaging and invaluable learning experience that will help them enrich their knowledge and inculcate critical thinking from an early age. With emerging technology trends like AI, ML, Robotics, IoT gaining prominence, the courses will develop relevant and in-demand skillset amongst the students which are desired by global employers. As a part of the proceeds will also be going towards India’s Covid relief efforts, students have a chance to be part of a noble cause.”

At the end of the Summer Workshop, 10 students will win Apple iPads and 6 months of Practically Legend subscription based on their performance. Students can enrol for one or all courses for only 99.99 AED. Part of the proceeds will be donated towards supporting India’s Covid-19 relief efforts.

About Practically

Founded in 2018 by Mr Subbarao Siddabattula, Founder & CEO, Ms Charu Noheria, Co-Founder & COO and Mr Ilangovel Thulasimani, Co-Founder & CTO, Practically uses next-generation interactive methods, such as Augmented Reality (AR), Simulations and 3D videos for an enhanced learning experience.

Recently, Practically was named TiE50 Award Winner at TiEcon 2021. It was awarded the EdTech Startup of the Year at Startup Awards 2021 by Entrepreneur India magazine. Practically was also adjudged the Most Innovative STEM Solution by Elets at the World Education Summit 2021.

The app is available for download for free on Play Store and App Store. Visit the Practically website here: https://www.practically.com/

