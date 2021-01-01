Breaking News
President condoles Ayatollah Mesbah Yazdi’s demise

 |  Jan 1, 2021

President sent a message of condolences over the passing of Ayatollah Mohammad Taqi Mesbah Yazdi, one of the top instructors of the seminary and the founder of Imam Khomeini (RA) Education and Research Institute, and wished his family health and patience.

The text of Dr Hassan Rouhani’s message is as follows:

We belong to Allah and indeed to Him we shall return (Holy Quran)

The passing of Ayatollah Mohammad Taqi Mesbah Yazdi, one of the top instructors of the seminary and the founder of Imam Khomeini (RA) Education and Research Institute, caused grief and sorrow.

I hereby offer my condolences to the seminaries, clerics, his students and followers, especially his respectful family, pray for him, and wish his family health and patience.

Hassan Rouhani

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

 

 

 

Source: Presidency  of Islamic Republic of Iran

 

