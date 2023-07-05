Foreign Affairs

President of General Presidency for Affairs of Two Holy Mosques Launches Digital Programs at Grand Mosque Library

General President of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and Prophet's Mosque Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais has inaugurated several digital programs at the Grand Mosque Library aimed at developing the library services and making information available to visitors in modern and innovative ways.

These programs cover the information management system, which makes it easier to search and inquire about resources available at the library, the smart digital portal, which provides access to all information online, the MEDAD cloud platform, which enables booking and using resources easily and quickly, and the digital repository, which keeps and displays resources in high-quality digital images.

The programs also cover the smart shelving and inventory device, which organizes and develops the management of information, and the digitization of the scholarly treasures of the Grand Mosque, which includes rare audio recordings of scholars' speeches, lessons and recitations.

Al-Sudais urged people to make use of these programs to enjoy the contents of the library, which includes rare manuscripts, valuable books, scholarly articles, audio tapes and other resources that serve researchers, students and visitors.

Source: Saudi Press Agency