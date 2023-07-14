Foreign Affairs

President of Kenya Receives Saudi Envoy Qattan

|

President William Ruto of the Republic of Kenya received today the Advisor at the Royal Court of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Qattan, and the accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, Qattan conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, wishing the government and people of the friendly Republic of Kenya further progress and prosperity. In return, President Ruto extended his greetings and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and HRH the Crown Prince, as well as to the government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, the Kenyan President pledged his country's full support for the Kingdom's bid to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh, while Qattan expressed thanks and appreciation on behalf of the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for this gesture which emanates from the distinguished relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in all fields to serve the aspirations of the two friendly countries, in addition to discussing regional and international developments and issues of common interest.

The Saudi Ambassador to the Republic of Kenya, Khaled Al-Salman, also attended the meeting.

Source: Saudi Press Agency