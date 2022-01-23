Production

Prices surge into danger zone

Published by

The Bangkok Post

Growing concern over food and energy prices has both the state and private sectors uneasy about an economic nightmare rapidly approaching. Government measures to control living costs, including seeking cooperation from businesses to cap their goods and service prices, are expected against a backdrop of unsettled problems ranging from a sluggish economy and climbing public debt to the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant. BURDEN ON SERVICES Soaring food prices cause tourists to be more price-conscious and take fewer trips, shorten their length of stay or choose closer destinations to…

