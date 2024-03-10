Prime Minister inspects the development and expansion of St. Catherine International Airport

Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister, began this morning, Sunday, March 10, 2024, an inspection tour in the city of St. Catherine in South Sinai Governorate to follow the final stages of development projects in the site of the Great Transfiguration Project in the Land of Peace. He also inspected a number of tourism projects in the city. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Dr. Yasmine Fouad, Minister of Environment, Dr. Assem Al-Gazzar, Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities, Major General Hisham Amna, Minister of Local Development, Lieutenant General Mohamed Abbas Helmy, Minister of Civil Aviation, Ahmed Issa, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Dr. Zahi Hawass, former Minister of Antiquities and international expert, Major General Mahmoud Nassar, Head of the Central Reconstruction Agency, Engineer Abdel Muttalib Mamdouh, Vice President of the New Urban Communities Authority, and Engineer Amin Ghoneim, Vice President of the New Urban Communities Authority. The Prime Minister was received by Major General Dr. Khaled Fouda, Governor of South Sinai, Dr. Enas Samir, Deputy Governor, and a number of officials from the Engineering Authority of the Armed Forces, and executive leaders in the governorate. The Prime Minister began the visit by inspecting the complete development and expansion work taking place at St. Catherine International Airport, where he listened to an explanation from Major General Ahmed Sorour, Assistant Director of the Military Engineers Department at the Armed Forces Engineering Authority, about the airport development project, noting in this regard that the airport development projects, implemented by the department of military engineers, includes 3 main areas: the administrative and service area, the passenger terminal area, and the technical area. After that, the Prime Minister and his companions toured various parts of the airport. To learn about the progress of work on the ground, praising the level of implementation and directing the completion of the development project i n a way that works to preserve the city's position on the global level, considering the airport is the entry gate for visitors to the city's heritage tourist destination. Source: State Information Service Egypt