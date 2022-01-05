Breaking News
Pro-Iran militia fighters fire shells at US base in Syria

 Jan 5, 2022
Pro-Iran militia fighters fired shells towards a US base in eastern Syria’s Al-Omar oil field on Wednesday, causing damage but no casualties, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. The development came one day after the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State in Syria said they had foiled a rocket attack on a US base called “Green Village” in the eastern Deir Ezzor region. Wednesday’s attack, also in Deir Ezzor, saw at least three shells land in Al-Omar, according to the Observatory, which relies on a network of sources inside Syria. One fell on a helicopter landing pad, while the t…

