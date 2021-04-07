Prometric Canada® Acquires Paragon Testing Enterprises

Combination will significantly increase global access to those seeking to live, work, or study in Canada

BALTIMORE, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Prometric Canada Testing Services® (“Prometric®”) announced today that it has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire Paragon Testing Enterprises (“Paragon”), a subsidiary of the University of British Columbia (UBC).

Paragon is Canada’s largest provider of high-stakes English language proficiency tests. The company’s tests include the Canadian English Language Proficiency Index Program (CELPIP®) for Canadian permanent residence and citizenship and the Canadian Academic English Language Test – Computer Edition (CAEL CE®) for study at post-secondary institutions across Canada. The acquisition will significantly increase global access to the Paragon tests that are currently administered at 60 test centres across Canada and at 15 locations in the United States, China, India, Philippines, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. Paragon’s CAEL Online test is currently available in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, and Japan.

Roy Simrell, President and CEO of Prometric Canada’s parent company Prometric LLC, said, “The addition of Paragon to the Prometric family represents a significant opportunity to leverage our secure, reliable global assessment solutions including in-centre and online remote capabilities, our innovative technologies, and our global presence to increase accessibility to the CELPIP and CAEL CE examinations for people around the world. Paragon has a well-earned reputation for expertise in test research and construction, as well as customer service excellence. These qualities are aligned with Prometric’s own corporate culture, values, and strategic focus. We look forward to achieving high levels of growth in collaboration with the Paragon team.”

Donald Wehrung, President and CEO of Paragon, said, “We have been delivering tens of thousands of CELPIP and CAEL English proficiency tests annually, representing a leadership position in the Canadian language assessment market. With Prometric’s global scale, resources, and experience we believe that we can move faster, reach farther, and aim higher as we compete to expand our English language proficiency tests internationally.”

J.P. Heale, Managing Director University-Industry Liaison Office at UBC, said, “This agreement further enhances UBC’s track record of creating research-based spinoff companies that generate national and global impacts. The acquisition of Paragon will allow Prometric to further its worldwide reputation as the provider of the most secure and reliable testing network. They are the ideal partner to take Paragon to the next level, especially into international testing.”

About Prometric Canada Testing Services

As a global leader in test development, testing delivery, and candidate services, Prometric partners with the world's top credentialing and licensure organizations to design and deliver leading exam programs that help individuals advance their careers and serve their communities. Our integrated, end-to-end solutions provide exam development, management, and distribution that set the industry standard in quality, security, and service excellence. Prometric leverages our proprietary platform, advanced technologies, and vast operational experience to deliver an exceptional user experience on our world-class secure testing network. Today, we are paving the industry's path forward with new solutions and innovation to ensure reliable access to secure assessments anytime, anywhere.

About Paragon Testing Enterprises

Paragon Testing Enterprises was incorporated in 2009 to commercialize UBC's English language proficiency tests, and it has grown rapidly since it was created. This growth is reflected in the increasing number of tests delivered annually from thousands to tens of thousands, the number of its computer-delivered test centres from two to more than 70 worldwide, the number of full-time and casual employees from 16 to over 300, and the scope of its offices that are now in Vancouver, Toronto, and Singapore.

About UBC

The University of British Columbia is a global centre for research and teaching, consistently ranked among the top 20 public universities in the world. Since 1915, UBC's entrepreneurial spirit has embraced innovation and challenged the status quo.