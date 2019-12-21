Legal Matters

Prospects of Iran-Russia joint venture projects on oil, gas boosting

Moscow, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Saturday that Iran-Russia trade cooperation commission is very active as the prospects of both sides joint venture projects on oil and gas are very promising.

Speaking to IRNA, Novak said Iran-Russia joint trade cooperation commission has been active for many years and its 15th round was held in Isfahan.

He added that Russia helps promotion of cooperation between companies and governmental bodies in scaling down executive impediments to help create good context for cooperation between entrepreneurs.

He referred to signing temporary agreement to create free trade zone between Iran and Eurasian Economic Union, saying it will facilitate trade.

Russia attaches importance to projects in energy, industry, agriculture and transportation fields, Novak noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Russian minister referred to some projects like constructing two plants, electrifying Garmsar-Inche Boroun railway and the first unit of Bushehr plant.

Russia will also maintain cooperation in connecting Iran-Russia-Azerbaijan electricity network, he said adding that ZN Vostok Company and Iran have signed two big contracts in this respect.

He also appreciated Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Mahdi Sanaei for his efforts to further develop economic cooperation between the two countries.

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency - IRNA