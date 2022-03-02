Breaking News
 |  | 

Production

PTT sees chance of oil prices cooling

 |  Mar 2, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
The Bangkok Post

PTT sees chance of oil prices cooling Quick end to conflict, Iran supply the keys National oil and gas conglomerate PTT Plc still sees a chance of global oil prices cooling down if the Russia-Ukraine clash is not protracted and Iran can export more oil. The situation will get better if talks between Russia and Ukraine in Belarus pave the way for a peaceful solution. Also, if the US lifts more sanctions against Iran, there may be additional oil supply from the Middle Eastern country, said Auttapol Rerkpiboon, chief executive of PTT. “PTT expects global oil prices to go down as a result of these…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

March 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

General


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services