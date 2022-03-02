Production

PTT sees chance of oil prices cooling

The Bangkok Post

PTT sees chance of oil prices cooling Quick end to conflict, Iran supply the keys National oil and gas conglomerate PTT Plc still sees a chance of global oil prices cooling down if the Russia-Ukraine clash is not protracted and Iran can export more oil. The situation will get better if talks between Russia and Ukraine in Belarus pave the way for a peaceful solution. Also, if the US lifts more sanctions against Iran, there may be additional oil supply from the Middle Eastern country, said Auttapol Rerkpiboon, chief executive of PTT. “PTT expects global oil prices to go down as a result of these…

