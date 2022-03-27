Foreign Affairs

Qatar FM says reaching agreement with Iran ‘important’

Azer News

By Trend Referring to the negotiations between Iran and P4+1 in Vienna, Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani called reaching an agreement with Iran ‘important’, Trend reports citing Mehr. He emphasized the need for an agreement on comprehensive security in the region. Speaking at Doha Summit, he reiterated that reaching a nuclear deal with Iran is important and that agreements on comprehensive security in the region should be reached. Region has been in crisis for several years, but as much as the situation in Ukraine was taken into con…

