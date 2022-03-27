Breaking News
 |  | 

Foreign Affairs

Qatar FM says reaching agreement with Iran ‘important’

 |  Mar 27, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Azer News

By Trend Referring to the negotiations between Iran and P4+1 in Vienna, Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani called reaching an agreement with Iran ‘important’, Trend reports citing Mehr. He emphasized the need for an agreement on comprehensive security in the region. Speaking at Doha Summit, he reiterated that reaching a nuclear deal with Iran is important and that agreements on comprehensive security in the region should be reached. Region has been in crisis for several years, but as much as the situation in Ukraine was taken into con…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

March 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Foreign Affairs


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services