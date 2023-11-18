Qatari PM discusses war on Gaza Strip with US NSC coordinator for MENA region

DOHA, Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani discussed Saturday with Coordinator for Middle East and North Africa at the US National Security Council Brett McGurk the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

During the meeting in Doha, Sheikh Mohammad stressed the need for concerted regional and international diplomatic efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire and to permanently open the Rafah crossing to ensure the flow of relief convoys and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian brothers besieged in the Gaza Strip, reported the Qatari news agency (QNA).

He expressed the State of Qatar's deep concern about the catastrophic deterioration of humanitarian conditions in the Strip.

He affirmed the State of Qatar's categorical rejection of the repeated crimes of the Israeli occupation forces by targeting civilian facilities, including hospitals, schools, and population centers in the Gaza Strip, and considered it a dangerous escalation with dire consequences for the security and stability of the region.

The Qatari top diplomat also stressed the continued efforts of the State of Qatar in mediation to release the hostages, noting that the continued bombing doubles the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip and complicates mediation efforts.

The meeting was attended by US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf.

