Raisi’s visit to China opens new chapter in strategic cooperation: Chinese envoy

Tehran, IRNA - Ambassador of China to the Islamic Republic of Iran Chang Hua in a message on Friday said the recent visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to China would begin a new chapter in the strategic cooperation between Beijing and Tehran.

Chang made the remarks in an exclusive message sent to IRNA, adding that the visit would strengthen China and Iran's determination to expand strategic cooperation.

Chinese diplomat reiterated that President Raisi's visit has strengthened the mutual political trust between the two countries.

He added that the two sides reaffirmed their strong support for equal rights related to each other's fundamental interests, safeguarding national sovereignty, territorial integrity and national dignity.

“As two independent countries, Iran and China expand their relations based on a spirit of mutual respect. The Two nations are considered honest strategic partners who deserve mutual trust,” the Chinese diplomat said.

“Expanding the common political trust between China and Iran as two significant countries not only fulfills the common goals of the two nations but also provides the right conditions to contribute to the interests of all countries,” he added.

Iranian President backed Tehran on Thursday (Feb. 16) after a three-day official visit to the East Asian country.

Raisi described his official visit to China as fruitful and successful, expressing hope that all will see the growth of cooperation in various fields between the two countries.

The Iranian arrived in the Chinese capital Beijing early on Tuesday at the start of a three-day visit to the country and held talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

The two presidents pledged to enhance Tehran-Beijing cooperation regardless of international developments and signed cooperation documents.

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency - IRNA