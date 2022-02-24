Foreign Affairs

Republicans target Biden for blame over Putin’s Ukraine invasion

Reuters

By David Morgan WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Russia’s invasion of Ukraine brought no pause to partisan squabbling in the U.S. Congress on Thursday, as some Republicans blasted Democratic President Joe Biden’s handling of the crisis and called on him to “change course” in his response. Some Republicans in the Senate and House of Representatives blamed Biden for failing to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from sending forces into Ukraine and called on the U.S. president to take a stronger position on the largest conflict in Europe since World War Two. “There’s no doubt that weakness leads to war…

