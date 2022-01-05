Breaking News
Rocket hits military base hosting US forces in Baghdad

 |  Jan 5, 2022
Published by
Al-Araby

A Katyusha rocket hit an Iraqi military base hosting US forces near Baghdad’s international airport on Wednesday, Iraqi security and military sources said. An Iraqi military statement said it found a rocket launcher with one rocket in al-Jihad district in western Baghdad near the airport. The sources said that nobody was hurt in the incident. US officials have warned in recent weeks they expected an uptick in attacks against US forces in Iraq and Syria, in part because of the second anniversary of the killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. While there were no immediate claims of resp…

